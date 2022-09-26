Release Date of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pushed Further? What We Know

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, is one of the much-anticipated films. The audience was excited when producer A. M. Rathnam announced that Hari Hara Veera Mallu would hit the theatres on March 30 next year. Now there is another update about the film’s release date. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer may hit the big screen between March and April next year.

It is not the first time that the release date of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been changed or postponed. Initially, the release date was scheduled for January 14. After that, it was rescheduled for April 29. There were reports that the makers are also contemplating releasing it around Dussehra.

The shooting for the Pawan Kalyan film was delayed multiple times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from that, Pawan was also working on Bheemla Nayak. Finally, the release date was shifted to next year.

Producers have given the utmost priority to visual effects in this film. As stated in reports, they have spent a whopping Rs 100 crore on the project.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is also the talk of the town for its storyline. Reportedly, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will revolve around the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. The film is set against the backdrop of Mughal rule in the 17th century.

Pawan will essay the role of Veera Mallu. Besides Pawan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu boasts of a stellar star cast starring Arjun Rampal, Nargis Fakhri, Nidhhi Agerwal and others. Krish Jagarlamudi directed this film. Before Nargis, Jacqueline Fernandez was considered but she opted out due to conflicts in schedule. Krish, Sai Madhav Burra and Abhimanyu Srivastava have contributed to the writing in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

