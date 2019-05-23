English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Release Date of Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor Pushed Again, to Now Premiere on September 20
Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles, The Zoya Factor is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name.
Image: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor
The release date of actors Sonam K Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor has been postponed for the third time. The film will now hit the screens on September 20.
The Zoya Factor was first scheduled to release on April 5, 2019. However, it was later shifted for a June 14 release. But now the film’s makers have decided to push its release again to avoid clashing with the upcoming ICC World Cup, which begins from May 30.
Sonam took to social media on Thursday to share the film's new poster in which she and Dulquer are looking at each other, wearing twinning denim jackets with a cricket stadium in the backdrop.
"We're back after the strategic timeout. Catch The Zoya Factor in cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma," she captioned the image.
Meanwhile, Fox Star Hindi’s official Twitter handle wrote, "The date may have changed, but the game hasn't. The Zoya Factor will hit cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma."
The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name. It tells the story of Zoya Solanki, a Rajput girl who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Notably, Zoya was born at the moment India lifted the 1983 World Cup.
