Release Date of Soubin Shahir's Djinn Revealed; Details Inside

After the release of Chathuram, Sidharth Bharathan’s Djinn is all set to hit the theaters on December 30. The film will feature Soubin Shahir in the lead role, along with Sharaf U Dheen, Shine Tom Chacko, and Santhy Balachandran. It is produced by Sudheer VK, Manu and Mrudul V Nath, under the banner Straightline Cinemas & D14 Entertainments.

Soubin will play a character with a dual personality in the upcoming film. Djinn’s creators released an intriguing trailer of the film, which promises a gripping psychological drama filled with suspense and magnificent performances. Soubin shared the film’s poster on Instagram and wrote, “Finally! Coming to theaters near you worldwide on 30th December 2022. Let’s get djinnified.” Fans showed their excitement in the comment section and flooded it with lots of fire and heart emojis.

The trailer shows Soubin’s character having a dual personality disorder, and his setting shifting from rural to urban. The trailer also promises a suspenseful thrilling ride, with the protagonist being pursued by a group of people (probably policemen). Overall, the film’s trailer looks promising, and the audience is eager to see Sidharth unveiling his magic on the big screen. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on May 13, but now It’s all set to hit the big screen on December 30.

Soubin’s most recent appearance was in CBI5: The Brain, the fifth and possibly final installment of the CBI franchise. Mammootty, Kaniha, Renji Panicker, Ramesh Pisharody and Ansiba Hassan played pivotal roles in the film, which was directed by K Madhu.

