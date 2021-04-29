Release Date of SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus RRR May be Rescheduled to 2022: Report

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much awaited magnum opus RRR may not be released this year, considering the spike in coronavirus cases. According to a recent report, the release date of the multi-starrer movie may be rescheduled considering the amount of production left.A report by Bollywood Hungama mentions that the earlier decided date of October 13 may be pushed back further since both Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr have a lot of scenes to shoot for RRR. The report mentioned that actor Ram Charan, who plays the role of Sitarama Raju, has not shot much this year since he was busy with his other project Acharya. Meanwhile NTR Jr, who plays Komaram Bheema in the historical drama, also did not shoot this year. Had the pandemic not surged in the country, both the actors who play main leads in the movie would have shot and completed the filming by July.The movie also stars Alia Bhatt as Sita and Ajay Devgn as a leader of the masses who fights the colonial regime. Most recently, the makers of the movie had revealed the first look of Ajay’s character,on the occasion of the actor’s 52nd birthday. Besides the two Bollywood actors, RRR will also feature London-based theatre artist Olivia Morris.
