Release Films On OTT After 8-week Theatrical Run: TN Theater Owners To Producers

An emergency meeting of the Tamil Nadu Theater Owners Association was held in Chennai on Wednesday. The president of the association, Ramesh Babu, and general secretary, Panneer Selvam, met the press after the meeting.

Ten important resolutions were passed in this consultative meeting. In it, producers have been requested to release movies on OTT platforms only after they have completed 8 weeks of a theatrical run.

The resolution was put forward as the makers often opt for digital release after 4 weeks of theatrical release.

They have also requested the Tamil Nadu government to convert the big theatres into smaller ones so that they get permission from the Public Works Department.

Moreover, in the consultation meeting, as the increase in property tax and electricity bills is affecting cinema halls, the theatre owners demanded that the Tamil Nadu government give concessions on property tax and electricity charges.

They have also demanded that the maintenance cost of theatres be increased from Rs.4. In particular, they are demanding Rs 5 for normal theatres and Rs 10 for A/C theatres.

Theatre owners also said they would support the producers’ request to release the reviews after three days.

