Release of Marathi Actor Hruta Durgule's Debut Film Postponed. Check Details

Actor-director Ravi Jadhav’s much-awaited Marathi film Ananya, starring Hruta Durgule has already created a lot of buzz on social media. The film was all set to hit theatres on June 10, 2022, but the latest reports suggest that there is a slight change in the schedule.

Hruta Shared a video, announcing that the film will now hit the big screen on June 15. The caption of the video says, “Some changes are good!"

The video received more than 39,000 likes and 24,000 views. Fans supported the makers for the postponement of the film and showered the post with all the love and luck. The excitement can be seen in the comments section as well. One of the fans commented, “Can’t hold my patience anymore for the film." Another fan commented, “Eagerly waiting for the film." One more fan mentioned, “Can’t keep calm to meet ANANYA but will surely watch in cinemas on 15th July. All the best wishes and positivity to your team!"

Hruta, who plays the lead role in Man Udu Udu Zhala, will now be seen on the big screen for the first time in the film Ananya. The actor will be seen in a challenging role in Everest Entertainment and Dreamweaver Entertainment and Ravi Jadhav’s upcoming venture.

Hruta also worked as an assistant director for the popular serial Pudhcha Paaul before she entered the field of acting. She is originally from Konkan but she grew up in Mumbai. While studying at Ramnarain Ruia College, she developed an interest in acting.

