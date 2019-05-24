Release of Prabhudeva, Tamannaah Bhatia's Khamoshi Postponed to Avoid Clash with Devi 2

Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia’s forthcoming Hindi film Khamoshi, which was slated to release on May 31, will now open on June 14. The makers have pushed the date to avoid a clash with Devi 2, a Tamil film which also stars both Prabhudheva and Tamannaah.In Khamoshi, Tamannaah plays a deaf and mute girl. The step was taken so that both the movies can enjoy equal box office success, read a statement. Saurabh Mishra of PYX Film said that June 14 was the "best option for us and was a collective decision taken by the cast and our distributors"."When Tamannaah and Prabhudheva suggested the change, we instantly agreed to it as we did not want the audience to choose between two movies with the same actors. It was a better alternative," he added.Devi 2, a horror comedy, is a sequel to the 2016 film Devi. Along with Prabhudheva and Tamannaah, the film also features Nandita Swetha, Dimple Hayati, Kovai Sarala, RJ Balaji and Saptagiri.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)