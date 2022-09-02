Release of Privthiraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara-Starrer Gold Postponed

If you have been meaning to catch the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara-starrer Gold in the theatres this Onam, you will unfortunately not be able to do so. The Alphonse Puthren directorial is going to miss Onam as the movie just got postponed. The movie’s initial release date of Onam, September 8, has been moved up by a week. Now, Gold will debut in theatres one week after Onam. The film’s postponement, in response to work delay, was announced by the filmmaker himself on social media.

“Due to work delay on our side “Gold” will be releasing one week after Onam. Please forgive us for the delay caused. Hoping to compensate for this delay through our work when “Gold” releases,” Alphonse Puthren said, in the note.

Due to work delay on our side “Gold” will be releasing one week after Onam. Please forgive us for the delay caused. Hoping to compensate this delay through our work when “Gold” releases.

– Alphonse Puthren — Alphonse​​ Puthren (@puthrenalphonse) September 1, 2022

Despite having a star-studded cast, the film’s creators have not yet released a teaser or song as part of its marketing campaign. Fans have asked the filmmakers to release at least one song from the movie before Onam, now that the film has been postponed.

Gold represents Alphonse’s comeback after a 7-year absence from the director’s chair. In addition to Supriya Menon and Listen, Stephen, Ajmal Ameer, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar, and Chemban Vinod Jose will appear in supporting roles in the film Gold. The movie will be released in Tamil and Malayalam concurrently. It is one of Malayalam cinema’s most anticipated films.

Alphonse Puthren previously stated that one shouldn’t anticipate Gold to be similar to his earlier movies Neram or Premam. According to him, Gold could be comparable to Neram, but it is distinct in its way. There are more than 40 Characters newly written for GOLD, he said and ensured that audiences will be entertained.

