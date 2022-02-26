Release of Udhayanidhi Stalin's Nenjuku Needhi Pushed to Avoid Box Office Clash With...

The release date of Nenjuku Needhi, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, has been pushed to avoid clashes with some high-profile big-budget releases. Suriya-starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be released on March 10. The next day, on March 11, Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam will his theatres.

The Tamil Nadu distributor for both films is the Red Giants production company owned by Udhayanidhi, who was also planning to release Nenjuku Needhi in the first week of March. The decision was changed after Udhayanidhi decided to avert a box office clash with Suriya and Prabhas-starrers.

The release date of Nenjuku Needhi has not been officially announced as of now. It is being said that film could be released at the end of March now. Nenjuku Needhi was postponed earlier due to the release of Valimai.

Udhayanidhi is an efficient producer and has proved it in the past. He had also avoided the box office clash between Ajith’s Valimai and Etharkkum Thunindhavan, for the Red Giant Movies is the Tamil Nadu Distributor for both films. Both films were first lined up for Pongal release but cancelled at the end. Udhayanidhi could have suffered huge losses, had both films hit theatres together.

Advertisement

Coming back to Nenjuku Needhi, the film is a remake of Article 15. Nenjuku Needhi has been directed by Arunraja Kamaraj. Udhayanidhi, Saravanan, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Suresh Chakravarthi and Sivaangi Krishnakumar are a part of this film. Aari Arujunan will also be seen in this project, bankrolled by Bayview Projects. The 70-second teaser of this film showed a lot of unfairness and violence that results due to caste discrimination. The compelling dialogues and riveting images have been applauded by the audience.

In May 2020, Boney Kapoor stated that he had obtained the Tamil remake rights for Article 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.