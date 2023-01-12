Release Of Varisu And Thunivu This Pongal Reminds Veeram vs Jilla Box Office Clash

The Tamil film industry is currently witnessing a box office clash between two superstars, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar. The audiences are feasting with Pongal releases of Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith’s Thunivu. Varisu collected Rs 30 crore all India on opening day, with nearly 20 crore coming from Tamil Nadu alone. The megastar’s first-day earnings in Tamil Nadu rank sixth among all his films. Since the release of Mersal in 2017, Vijay’s films have consistently surpassed the Rs 20 crore mark on the first day; no other actor has accomplished this feat even once so far.

Ajith starrer Thunivu made an estimated Rs 29 crore all India on its opening day, with particularly strong performances in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Kerala saw a poor start, particularly where it had a big release. It seems that the box office clash between Thunivu and Varishu has an uncanny similarity to past films of the two superstars. In 2014 Pongal season, two releases of Vijay and Ajith had a similar fate.

Jilla, which was released in Pongal season in 2014, was directed by RT Neason and featured Vijay and Malaylam megastar Mohanlal in the lead roles. Ajith’s Veeram directed by Siva also clashed with Jilla at the box office. After 10 days, Veeram collected Rs 34.25 crore while Jilla was only able to garner Rs 32.5 Crore.

Apart from the two films of the big stars releasing this Pongal season, the films of Ajith and Vijah have already vied for their share of box office collection thirteen times earlier. Movies like Vaanmathi (Ajith) vs Coimbatore Mappillai (Vijay) in 1996, Kaalamellam Kaathiruppen (Vijay) vs Nesam (Ajith) in 1997, Unnai Thedi (Vijay) vs Thulladha Manamum Thullum (Ajith) in 1999, Paramasivan (Ajith) vs Aathi (Vijay) in 2006, and Aalwar (Ajith) vs Pokkiri (Vijay) in 2007, among others, remind the classic competition between two top stars of Tamil industry.

Read all the Latest Movies News here