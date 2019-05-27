Release of Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D Postponed, to Now Hit Screens in January 2020

#streetdancer3d republic day weekend 24 th jan 2020. pic.twitter.com/Is4WMrYY5g — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 27, 2019

Remo D'Souza's upcoming directorial Street Dancer 3D has got a new release date. It will now hit the screens in January 2020 instead of the end of this year as planned.Varun Dhawan—the film’s lead actor—took to Twitter on Monday to announce the new date. Sharing a picture of him holding the Indian tricolour, he wrote, “#streetdancer3d republic day weekend 24 th jan 2020 (sic).”Originally slated to release on November 8, 2019, it will now release on the Republic Day weekend.The team of Street Dancer 3D, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza, are currently shooting for its second schedule in Dubai.Last week, Varun got emotional on the sets. He broke down while performing on a sad number.Directed by Remo D’Souza, it also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi. Notably, Remo has previously worked with Varun in ABCD 2, which went on to become a big hit. Street Dancer 3D, the upcoming instalment, will bring back the hit pairing of Shraddha and Varun from the previous film. The dance film franchise's third part has already completed a schedule each in Punjab and London.(With News18 inputs)