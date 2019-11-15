Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Release of Vijay Sethupathi's Sangathamizhan Gets Postponed Again, No Word on New Date

According to reports, Sangathamizhan landed in financial trouble just a day before its release and its not decided when the film will open in theatres.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 15, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Release of Vijay Sethupathi's Sangathamizhan Gets Postponed Again, No Word on New Date
Image: Twitter

Sangathamizhan, starring southern actor Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles, was supposed to hit theatres on Friday, November 15. However, the film's release has been postponed yet again.

Directed by Vijay Chandar and produced by Vijaya Productions, the film is yet to get its next release date. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sangathamizhan has landed in financial trouble just a day before its release.

Sangathamizhan was initially supposed to hit the big screens in October during Diwali 2019. The film, that was slated to be released in Tamil and Telugu on Friday, has been creating a lot of buzz since its teaser was launched in August. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing double roles, Sangamithran and Thamizharasan.

Sangathamizhan is the third film by director Vijay Chander whose earlier movies were Vaalu and Sketch. Sangathamizhan also stars Soori, Nassar, Ashutosh Rana among other actors.

Vijay Sethupathi has a number of films in his kitty. The actor will be seen in Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Uppena, Kae Pae Ranasingam, Oh My Kadavulae, Thalapathy 64, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelier, AA20.

He will also be seen sharing screen space with Shruti Haasan in SP Jananathan's that is expected to release in 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram