Release of Vijay Sethupathi's Sangathamizhan Gets Postponed Again, No Word on New Date
According to reports, Sangathamizhan landed in financial trouble just a day before its release and its not decided when the film will open in theatres.
Image: Twitter
Sangathamizhan, starring southern actor Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles, was supposed to hit theatres on Friday, November 15. However, the film's release has been postponed yet again.
Directed by Vijay Chandar and produced by Vijaya Productions, the film is yet to get its next release date. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sangathamizhan has landed in financial trouble just a day before its release.
Sangathamizhan was initially supposed to hit the big screens in October during Diwali 2019. The film, that was slated to be released in Tamil and Telugu on Friday, has been creating a lot of buzz since its teaser was launched in August. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing double roles, Sangamithran and Thamizharasan.
Sangathamizhan is the third film by director Vijay Chander whose earlier movies were Vaalu and Sketch. Sangathamizhan also stars Soori, Nassar, Ashutosh Rana among other actors.
Vijay Sethupathi has a number of films in his kitty. The actor will be seen in Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Uppena, Kae Pae Ranasingam, Oh My Kadavulae, Thalapathy 64, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelier, AA20.
He will also be seen sharing screen space with Shruti Haasan in SP Jananathan's that is expected to release in 2020.
