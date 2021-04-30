Released Version of Seeti Maar was Recorded as a Test Song: Iulia Vantur

The Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been trending worldwide due to its lavish set and choreography ever since it premiered on April 26. The song is a peppy dance track that hits the audience in all the right places and in all the right ways.

In a recent interview, Romanian actor-singer Iulia Vantur, who lent her voice to the character of Disha Patani in the song, revealed that the released song was actually the one that she recorded as a test. It was supposed to be sent to music composer Devi Sri Prasad, however, she wasn’t called to record the final version of the song as the filmmakers and the composer liked it so much that they decided to go with the test version itself.

Recently Vantur, Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, also posted a video on her Instagram account and thanked fans for showering love on the song.

In the interview, Vantur admitted that Allu Arjun, who featured in the original song, had raised the barvery high due to which it was a big hit in the south. This posed a challenge for her.

Ever since the song dropped on the internet, it has received mixed reviews from the public. While a section of netizens felt that the original song, featuring Arjun and Pooja Hegdewas better, many gave the recreated version a thumbs up.

The song, featuring Salman and Disha, also amassed more than 50 million views in three days which proves its popularity. Singer Kamaal Khan has lent his voice to Salman’s character in the song and its lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmad.

The trailer of the film too has received a great response from the audience.

Even though Iulia isn't a native Hindi speaker, she has earlier lent her vocals to a number of songs like Veere from Veere Di Wedding, Selfish from Race 3 and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from Sultan. Iulia has also been gearing up for her Bollywood debut.

