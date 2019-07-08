'Religion Should Empower You,' Says Kangana Ranaut on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood

Actress Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood citing religion sparked off a huge debate last week. In a long post of social media, the Dangal actress said that her profession was interfering with her religion, and that's why she needed to leave the film industry. While some said that the move was 'problematic', 'regressive' and 'orthodox', others were of the opinion that she should be allowed to make her choice irrespective of the reasons.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has now commented on the issue, saying that the fundamental quality of any religion was to empower and not disempower an individual. Kangana was interacting with the media at the launch of the song Wakhra Swag from her forthcoming film JudgeMentall Hai Kya on Sunday.

Asked about her views on the Kashmiri actress' decision to quit acting because of her religion, Kangana said, "I think any religion should empower you and it should make you independent and confident. It should make your life fulfilling and if you think that your life is already fulfilling, then there is plenty of work to do around you."

"People should try and help their family and friends. There are so many things to do, so we should try and fulfill the environment around us. Essentially, the fundamental requirement of any religion is to empower and not to disempower you," she added.

Zaira, who shot to fame as Aamir Khan's daughter in Dangal five years ago, was also lauded for her role in her second film Secret Superstar. She shocked the film fraternity when she announced that she is giving up on the industry as the profession of acting interfered with her 'imaan' and her relationship with her religion was threatened.

From Raveena Tandon to Anupam Kher, several Bollywood artistes, as well as many politicians like Omar Abdullah joined the debate that ensued right after the 18-year-old made her decision public.

Read: Zaira Wasim’s Exit Must Have Demoralised Many Youngsters in Kashmir, Says Anupam Kher

With inputs from IANS.

Follow @News18Movies for more