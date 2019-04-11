'Relive India's Greatest Story' As Ranveer Singh Shares First Look of Kabir Khan's '83

"Relive India's greatest story" as actor Ranveer Singh shared the first look of Kabir Khan's directorial '83, which traces the historic victory of India in the 1983 cricket World cup.The film is just one year ahead of its release and the team is all pumped up to kick-start the shoot of the movie.Wrapping the training session in Dharamsala, Ranveer along with the cast of '83 got clicked. In the now viral picture, the cast can be seen dressed in white test cricket uniforms in a cricket stadium in Dharamshala.Ranveer wrote: "One year from today, relive India’s greatest story 🇮🇳 #Relive83 Releasing on 10th April 2020." (sic)The film features Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev and is the actor's first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.On Saturday, Ranveer Singh tweeted two photos of him with former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, beginning the preparation for the film. Sporting the Indian cricket team's blue jersey, Dev seems to be giving some cricketing tips to the Gully Boy actor in the pictures.Earlier in an interview, Ranveer, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Gully Boy, said he hopes to become Dev's "shadow" in the movie."I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen," Ranveer told DNA.