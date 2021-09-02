WATCH | Sidharth Shukla Winning Bigg Boss 13; A Moment To Cherish In His Career

Popular actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last today. He was 40. The news of his death sent shockwaves across the nation. Last year, the actor grabbed headlines for winning the trophy of reality show, Bigg Boss season 13. One of the most popular and loved contestants, Sidharth won many hearts and entertained his fans with his charm and romance with co-contestant on BB 13, actress, Shehnaz Gill.

Sidharth defeated finalist Asim Riaz to eventually make his way to the top. The moment of his win is still fresh in our minds. As we bid him a teary-eyed adieu, here is rewinding the moment Sidharth lifting the winning trophy. A video, that has been doing rounds online, shows the moment before Sidharth was announced the winner. He is seen looking at his journey on the show in a big screen projector. The actor is seen getting emotional as he looks back at all the happy and sad moments. He also sends love to his fans in the crowd who cheer for the actor on stage.

After enduring a roller-coaster ride of extreme challenges and umpteen tasks for 140 days, Sidharth emerged as the winner. Sidharth, Asim and Shehnaaz made it to the top three. After winning the coveted trophy, Sidharth interacted with the media. Speaking on his connection with Shehnaaz, he said “I don’t know if it will sound right, but I am great with kids and Shehnaaz is like a kid, she is very kid-like. The kind of moods that you all have seen me in, my best few moments in the house have been thanks to Shehnaaz. The ups and downs with Shehnaaz have eased me out. My journey the way it has gone, I have been able to be in it, it has a lot to do because of my friendship with Shehnaaz."

The actor also received a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh. He passed away on September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack. The late star is survived by his mother and two sisters.

