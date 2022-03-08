Remake of Vinodhaya Sitham, Starring Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, To Go on Floors Soon?

Sai Dharam Tej, who met with a bike accident last year on September 10, was admitted to ICU. The Republic actor was discharged on October 15, 2021, after 35 days of treatment.

Meanwhile, as the actor is recovering well, the chatter about Sai Dharam Tej’s possible collaboration with his uncle Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has emerged. As per the latest buzz, the power star will join hands with Sai Dharam Tej for a new project, the official Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham.

However, there’s been no official announcement about the project yet. The makers are preparing for the launch of the film by the end of March.

As the heroes from Tollywood mega family will share the screen space, the film will be bankrolled by Vivek Kuchibhotla under the banner of People Media Factory.

Vinodhaya Sitham, directed by Samuthirakani, was released last year and it whirled around a self-centred and dominating man. Following an accident, he dies. However, the man is granted a second chance with 90 more days to live and make things right.

Advertisement

Trivikram Srinivas has been roped in to pen the dialogues and screenplay for the remake.

Moreover, Pawan Kalyan is said to play the lead role, while Sai Dharam Tej will step into the role of actor Thambi Ramaiah. The Tamil version stars Samuthirakani, Thambi Ramaiah, and Munishkanth in the lead roles.

Speaking of Sai Dharam Tej, the actor was last seen in Deva Katta’s recent outing Republic, which had its theatrical release on October 1, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.