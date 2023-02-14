Remember Anjala Zaveri, the glamorous actress opposite Arbaaz Khan in the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya? Well, Anjala may have made a less-than-promising debut but her appearance in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya probably remains her most successful stint in Hindi cinema, before she migrated to the South cinema. Anjala was born in London to NRI Gujarati parents. Her father, however, was very particular that his daughter is well acquainted with the culture of India even while staying abroad.

In an interview, Anjala said that she loved Indian cinema and that while in London, she rented VHS cassettes from a Pakistani shop to watch Indian films. Her fascination with Indian films paid off when actor Vinod Khanna came to England to conduct a nationwide search for a girl to star opposite his son Akshaye Khanna in his debut film Himalay Putra. Anjala was selected and starred in her debut film HImalay Putra. The 1997 film, however, failed to make any sort of an impact. Although Akshaye later found success with the war film Border, Anjala was not that lucky.

She appeared opposite Arbaaz Khan in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and became famous for the song Teri Jawani Badi Mast Mast Hai. She later starred in the unsuccessful film Betaabi opposite Chandrachur Singh. After her Hindi film career failed to take off, she decided to star in Tamil and Telugu films.

She met with a more successful career in Tamil and Telugu films and worked opposite biggies like Nandamuri Balakrishna in Samarasimha Reddy, Prabhu Deva in Ullam Kollai Poguthae and Chiranjeevi in Shankar Dada MBBS.

Anjala, however, left the world of showbiz after her marriage to model cum actor Tarun Arora and focused on her family. Tarun Arora is most well known for playing the role of Kareena’s boyfriend in Jab We Met.

