Actress Amrita Prakash, who played the beloved character of Chutki in the hit Bollywood movie Vivah, has recently left people amazed with her stunning transformation. The former child actor, who won hearts with her endearing performance as the youngest member of the film’s family, has grown up to be a gorgeous and talented actress. Amrita’s transformation has been nothing short of remarkable, as she has not only evolved in terms of her looks but also in her acting skills. Her recent appearances in various web series and films have garnered critical acclaim, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Despite her busy schedule, Amrita has always remained grounded and connected with her fans. Her positive energy and infectious smile have won her a legion of admirers, who continue to shower her with love and support. Talking about her latest post, the actress shared a series of pictures exuding ethnic vibes in 9 gorgeous yards. She looked elegant in a grey silk saree with white embroidery on it. The actress complemented her look by donning a pair of heavy earrings and tying a bun with white flower garland over it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Prakash (@amoopointofview)

Captioning the post, Amrita wrote, “Look Maa…I can girl, too!! Sure helps to be wearing 9 gorgeous yards." Reacting to the post, fans flooded the comment section with several fire and red heart emojis.

From her early days in the industry to her recent projects, Amrita Prakash has aced it all in films and television shows. The actress started her acting career as a child artist with the film Tum Bin in 2001. She received critical acclaim for her performance in the film Vivah in 2006, where she played the role of Shahid Kapoor’s sister-in-law. She has also appeared in films like We Are Family, Aap Ke Liye Hum, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, and Jeet Lengey Jahaan, among others.

Apart from films, Amrita has also acted in several television shows like Koi Apna Sa, Babul Ki Bitiya Chali Doli Saja Ke, Meri Doli Tere Angana, and Teen Bahuraaniyaan, among others.

In recent years, Amrita has focused on her education and completed her master’s degree. She has also been working as a life coach and motivational speaker. Overall, Amrita Prakash has had a successful career in both films and television and continues to inspire people through her work.

