Remember Deepika Chikhalia Who Played Sita in Ramayan? This is What She Looks Like Now

Ah, the late '80s. It was a time when Ramayan took over the TV and helped its protagonists (who played divine characters) attain God-like status in real life. The serial that left a lasting impact on the viewers, is still remembered for Arun Govil (Ram) and Deepika Chikhalia (Sita). Shot aesthetically, the show was successful in creating unmatched records, including being viewed by over 650 million people across the world.Produced by Subhash Sagar, Ramanand Sagar, and Prem Sagar, Ramayan was directed by Ramanand, Anand Sagar and Moti Sagar. Since Valmiki's holy text of Ramayan revolves around a story that explains how good always prevails over evil, it has had several adaptation ever since it was first televised on August 28, 1989.Chikhalia, who is still remembered as Sita of Sagar's show Ramayan, recently met actress Debina Bonnerjee, who too played Sita in the new adaptation at a recent event in Mumbai.Excited about her meeting with Chikhalia, Bonnerjee took to her official Instagram account to share the photo. "When Sita meets Sita. How I savoured this moment of meeting you. My first work Ramayana was on the foundation of seeing your DVDs, understanding, forming knowledge. Legend. Lots of love," her post read.Bonnerjee played Sita in the 2008 television series Ramayan.As expected, Bonnerjee's Instagram followers left several comments on her feed. Take a look.Even though Chikhalia was seen in Tamil and Hindi films, it was her portrayal of Sita that brought her into the limelight.