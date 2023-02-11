Late actor Feroz Khan’s son Fardeen Khan may not have made a lasting impression on the audience, but he managed to win hearts by appearing in a multitude of successful films. Stepping into showbiz with the box office dud Prem Aggan, he redeemed himself with his powerful performances in films like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Jungle, Bhoot, No Entry and Fida. His chocolate boy looks, coupled with praiseworthy acting skills endeared him to the audience and had a sizable fan following. He broke many hearts when he married his childhood sweetheart Natasha Madhwani, daughter of yesteryear actress Mumtaz in 2005.

After appearing in his last film Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010, Fardeen completely disappeared from the industry. He was also not seen in public gatherings, awards shows and parties, and has not been in the limelight for long. About three years ago, a few photos of him emerged online, and Fardeen had visibly put on oodles of weight. Fans were shocked to see his weight gain and he was trolled massively on social media.

According to media reports, due to his obesity, the actor had distanced himself from films and media. Fardeen has now shed all the extra kilos that he had piled on, evident from a recent photo of his. Recently, the No Entry actor was seen at the wedding reception of film producer Ramesh Taurani’s daughter. He was back to his slim boyish avatar and looked fitter than ever. The amazing transformation of Fardeen has created a stir on social media.

At the reception, Fardeen looked as handsome as ever in a black suit. Almost every person from Bollywood registered their presence at this event held in Mumbai. Stars like Suniel Shetty, Govinda, Rajkumar Santoshi, Raveena Tandon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Ranjan, and Sonakshi Sinha were also present at this reception.

There have recently been some reports of Fardeen’s re-entry into films as well, but there has been no official announcement from any side regarding this.

