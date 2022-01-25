Remember Heyy Babyy's Angel? She is a Teenager Now. See Pics

Romantic-comedy Heyy Babyy, which was released back in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and was a hit at the box office. But the film revolved around a small baby, who was named Angel in the movie. The cute baby, angelic like her name, had won the hearts of the audience.

The girl, whose real-life name is Juanna Sanghvi, was just 17-month-old at the time and has now grown up into a teenager.

The movie, Heyy Babyy, was a musical comedy, loosely inspired by the Hollywood film Three Men and A Baby. Apart from the aforementioned male actors, the movie also starred Vidya Balan, who played Angel’s mother and Akshay Kumar’s love interest.

Juanna still looks as pretty and cute as she did when the movie was filmed. Recently, a few of her photos went viral on social media. People on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter are delighted to see ‘Angel’ after so many years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASA photographers (@asaphotographers)

Comments are pouring in about how different she looks now. From some of the comments, it seems people cannot get over the fact that the sweet baby is a teenage girl now.

Although Juanna looks very different now, she still retains the sweet innocent smile which had made her a hit among viewers 14 years ago.

After Heyy Babyy, she is yet to work on any project. A few new reports claimed that the girl had signed a film with Arjun Rampal in 2016. However, nothing materialised.

But if Juanna decides to come back to acting, all the fans of ‘Angel’ will be extremely happy to see on screen again.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.