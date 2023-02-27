Do you remember Smiley Suri, the female lead from the 2005 Kalyug, who charmed her way into our hearts? The movie was directed by her own brother Mohit Suri and starred her and Kunal Kemmu. Kunal, though, had earlier worked as a child artist. However, did you know that Smiley was supposed to make her debut three years earlier in a movie directed by her cousin Pooja Bhatt?

Smiley Suri is Mahesh Bhatt’s niece, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Emraan Hashmi are her cousins and Udita Goswami is her sister-in-law. She started taking acting lessons after college and Pooja Bhatt planned to launch her opposite Dino Morea in a film titled Holiday. However, for reasons unknown, Pooja Bhatt’s film got shelved, which was a major disappointment for Smiley. However, her brother had her back and launched her with Kalyug which became a big hit. Although she became well known after the film, she reportedly got typecast and received only offers with similar roles, which she was not ready to do. She appeared in Yeh Mera India in 2008 and had a friendly appearance in Crook, starring her cousin Emraan Hashmi.

Smiley did not appear in any more films after that and soon faded. After films, she joined Salsa dance classes where she fell in love with Vineet Bangera, her Salsa instructor. They married in 2014 and even appeared on Nach Baliye 7 together. However, the marriage soon fell apart and they divorced in 2018.

A failed marriage and career soon resulted in Smiley slipping into depression. She turned to a new sport, pole dancing to battle her mental health issues.

The actress had reached her lowest point and was struggling with despair and health concerns, which caused her to gain a lot of weight. She was then introduced to pole dancing, which assisted her in getting the emotional support she needed. She found pole dancing to be so beneficial that she decided to become a teacher on her own after receiving professional training.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Smilie stated, “I was suffering from depression until I discovered pole dance, and it has greatly improved my emotional stability, in an interview with Bombay Times. I no longer feel the need for anyone to support me. Of course, there are still days when I weep myself to sleep, but all it takes to lift my spirits is for one pupil to express how assured and independent my teaching has made them."

