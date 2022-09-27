Remember Trailer: Hold On Tight As Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Sung-min Head On Revenge Journey In New Korean Film

A new trailer of Nam Joo-hyuk’s upcoming film Remember, with Lee Sung-min, has been released on Tuesday and it promises an interesting watch. The film, a remake of Atom Egoyan’s 2015 Nazi-hunter film, features Nam Joo-hyuk playing the role of a 20-something In Gyu who crosses paths with Lee Sung-min’s character Pil Joo. The trailer reveals that their run-in does not lead to a happy trip.

Pil Joo is a man battling dementia. But before his memory starts to fail him, Pil Joo wants to take revenge on the people behind the death of his family during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea (1910-45). With a very few days in hand, Pil Joo pens their names on his fingers to ensure he doesn’t lose out on his list.

His journey during the vengeance entangles In Gyu into the picture. He doubles up as his driver throughout the journey. His alliance leads to In Gyu emerging as an accused. The film will then follow his journey to prove his innocence.

The press conference took place recently, marking Nam Joo-hyuk’s return to the limelight after his bullying scandal. During the conference, Nam Joo-hyuk opened up about signing the film. As reported by The Korea Times, Nam Joo-hyuk said, “I couldn’t take my eyes off the script that depicted a very ordinary young man who accidentally becomes embroiled in a murder plot.”

Given that a sizable portion of the film involved the Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor riding a supercar, he said, “It was uncomfortable driving the supercar because it was too small for me. I was also afraid I might crash the car.”

Meanwhile, Lee Sung-min revealed that it took him a lot of time to get the makeup of an 80-year-old. “Initially it took about four hours, but later, the special effect makeup team got used to it and it took them about two hours,” he said.

Remember releases on October 26 in South Korea.

