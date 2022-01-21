Remember Mr India's Child Artist Tina? This is What She is Up To These Days

Almost all of us remember the 1987 super hit Mr India. The film starred Anil Kapoor, the late Sridevi, Satish Kaushik, legendary Amrish Puri and several child actors. The film narrated the story of a person who had the power to go invisible.

Child actors, who acted in the film, were loved the most for their innocence, as well as acting. These children are now grown up. Tina, the kid who was shown to have died in a bomb blast, is now a mother of two kids.

Tina, played by Huzaan Khodaiji, was one of the most loved characters of the film. Children from the 90s remember Huzaan’s innocent smile, which made her character even more lovable.

However, Mr India became Huzaan’s first and last film. She did not pursue her career in films and went on to become a marketing executive for Lintas company.

Boney Kapoor, the director of the film, has shared a reel on Instagram remembering the time he shot for the movie. The director-producer shared this reel on Thursday and wrote that on this day in 1985, they had started shooting for Mr India. We can see Anil Kapoor and Sridevi posing for the camera in the first snap.

Both the actors are then shown in a still with child actors. Sridevi is then seen standing in a Charlie Chaplin costume with one of the child artists. The legendary Amrish Puri, whose character Mogambo is still remembered and cherished, can be seen in the fourth picture. The rest of the pictures show the cast and crew of the film having discussions and also rehearsing for some sequences.

People praised the film in the comment section.

