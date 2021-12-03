Remember Rambha Who Acted With Salman Khan, Govinda? Here's What She's Up To These Days

Remember Rambha? The famous actor from the 1990s, who acted with Salman Khan in several superhit films, including Judwaa and Bandhan? Fans have often wondered where the actor disappeared suddenly. Well, the 45-year-old has been doing well and is leading a happy life abroad. Rambha played the role of Rupa in Judwaa, which is still fresh in the minds of people.

After working with top actors like Salman Khan and Govinda, Rambha moved to Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bhojpuri and Bengali language films and made a name for herself.

The actor might have stayed away from the limelight in the past several years, but the fans remember her with fondness. Very few people know that the actor’s real name is Vijay Lakshmi.

Rambha started her acting career with the Malayalam film ‘Sargam’. She, then, made her debut in Telugu cinema with ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’.

According to media reports, Rambha remained active in the south film industry until 2010. She married businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathan in 2010 and settled in Canada. She started living in Toronto and slowly distanced herself from films.

Besides acting, Ramba also featured in several Tamil and Telugu shows in the form of a judge. Today, Rambha is a mother of three children — two daughters and a son.

She remains active on social media and shares glimpses of her life with her fans. The actor posts pictures on Instagram on special occasions, including her children’s birthdays. While her fans miss her, she has done some amazing work and people can always go back to it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.