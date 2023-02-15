If you are a 90s kid, you must remember the popular song Kaanta Laaga’s remix version. It won’t be wrong to say that model-actress Shefali Jariwala had us hooked with her graceful dance moves in the song. Her pop-star-like vibe made her an overnight sensation. The masses were hooked to the Pallavi Kelkar soundtrack, with Shefali ruling the trends chart. But after her stint in this 2002 song, Shefali completely disappeared from the public eye. She appeared in a handful of films thereafter, but her stardom soon simmered down.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, the actress revealed why her budding career took a backseat after the smashing success of Kaanta Laaga. Shefali explained that she suffered from serious epilepsy seizures, which posed to be a hindrance in her life. “After I did Kaanta Laga, people asked me why I didn’t do more work. I can now say that it was because of the epilepsy seizures that I couldn’t take up much work,” she said.

The 40-year-old added, “I didn’t know when I would get my next seizure… This went on for 15 years. Today, I am nine years seizure-free. I am proud of myself because I managed my depression, panic attacks, and anxiety naturally and with the help of a strong support system.”

Shefali participated in the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant, where she once again grabbed the limelight. But she got evicted soon. The actress was widely loved by Bigg Boss viewers.

Shefali’s first marriage with singer Harmeet Singh in 2004 did not last long. Cracks started developing in their relationship and the duo parted ways in 2009. The Kanta Laaga girl found love for the second time with television actor Parag Tyagi. The couple first met each other at a party through a common friend, post which they started dating.

The celebrity pair exchanged vows on August 12, 2014. Earlier, in an interview, Parag called his wife to be the most “caring person” he ever met. “Shefali is a girl whom every boy would want to marry. She is a very caring person,” said the Sarkar 3 actor.

Shefali can be labelled as an active social media buff. She often drops snippets of her glamorous photoshoots, accompanied by glimpses of her exotic vacations with Parag on her IG handle. Whether she will be making a comeback into films is still shrouded in mystery.

Read all the Latest Movies News here