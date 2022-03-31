Remember Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tina? Here's How She Looks Like Now

Sab TV’s much-loved comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has been entertaining viewers since 2008, and in the past 14 years, fans witnessed several actors coming to the show and leaving. There were many actors who made their appearance in one or two episodes only but left an impression on the hearts and minds of the audience. With that being said, one of the most loved episodes of the entire show was when little Tapu got married, in order to get a bicycle and his father Jethalal Gada, who is against child marriage, finally accepts. Tapu, played by Bhavya Gandhi, marries a cute little girl Tina. That Tina has grown up. But did you know that she has turned into a diva now?

Tapu’s onscreen wife Tina, who won millions of hearts with her superb acting, was played by actor Nupur Bhatt. The actor is an avid social media user, and her Instagram feed is flooded with beautiful and mesmerising pictures. She even entertains her fans with reels. A few months back, she dropped a series of pictures, in which she was looking breathtaking, and in one of those pictures, Nupur can be seen hugging Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of Champaklal Jayantilal Gada in the popular sitcom. Nupur’s Instagram bio reads, “Living my life on God's good humour." Here are some of her recent pictures:

Interestingly, the admirers of TMKOC have already witnessed Nupur’s amazing acting skills in the comedy show, but it appears that the actress also carries superb dancing skills. Her Instagram feed proves the same, where she has shared glimpses of her amazing performances with her fans. In one video, she can be seen elegantly performing with Gangubai Kathiawadi famed actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who himself is a talented dancer. Take a look at Nupur Bhatt’s amazing performances here:

Were you able to recognise Nupur Bhatt after seeing her latest pictures?

