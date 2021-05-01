Remember We Fought For Air: Varun Dhawan Pens Emotional Post on Covid-19 Crisis

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected in India with cases rising in thousands every year. The film industry has extended their whole-hearted support to the cause of helping India fight against the pandemic. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is also doing his bit, previously he shared information on how to be safe from Covid-19 at vaccination centres.

Now, the actor has shared an emotional post urging people to remember the things that really matter and take a lesson from the Covid-19 crisis. In a statement on social media, he wrote, “If we all survive, as I hope we shall, remember that when it came down to it, we didn’t fight for land or weapons or house or jewellery. We didn’t fight for concert tickets or fancy designations or religions or politics. We didn’t fight for shares in a company or a seat at the table. We didn’t fight for business class tickets or the keys to a house by the beach. When all this is over, remember, that we fought for air."

Previously, Varun had shared a video urging people to be safe. He wrote, “Get the VACCINE and take precautions so you do not get the VIRUS. @crux.india. 1.double mask or wear a N95 mask. 2. Wear gloves 3. Carry a sanitizer 4. Avoid talking 5. Do not remove your mask if you plan to click a picture getting the vaccine { since a lot of people will be doing that} 6. Do not use the toilet at the vaccination centre. Please amplify this I will be taking all the proper precautions please do so yourself."

Meanwhile, Varun will be next seen in Raj Mehta Jug Jugg Jeeyo and the horror comedy Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik.

