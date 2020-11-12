Remembering Asif Basra with Some of His Most Memorable Roles in TV and Films

Notable actor Asif Basra has passed away by suicide on Thursday morning in Dharamshala’s McLodganj. Reportedly, he killed himself by hanging at his private complex in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala.

Some reports also say that he was living with his girlfriend in the complex which is located on the FC Gibada Road. Although the 53-year-old actor generally appeared on screen for small durations, Asif was recognised for his realistic acting.

Let us take a look at some of his memorable roles in TV and films.

Hostages: He was appearing in the 2020 series which premiers on Star Plus and Hotstar. The series stars actors like Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra. The second season of his series was released in September this year.

Paatal Lok: In this 2020 Amazon Prime Video thriller series, Asif played the role of Jai Malik, a journalist, and appeared in four episodes. The series is loosely based on journalist Tarun Tejpal’s novel Story of My Assassins.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai: He played the role of a concerned father in this 2010 Milan Luthria film. Playing the role of Inspector Hussain Khan, Asif portrayed a father who tried to control his son from going astray.

The Tashkent Files: He again played the role of a journalist, this time a news channel editor, in the controversial 2019 movie The Tashkent Filesbased on the death of India’s former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Black Friday: In Anurag Kashyap’s film which was released in India in 2007, Asif played the role of Shanawaz Qureshi. The movie is based on a book on the 1993 Bombay bombings. Asif played the role of one of the accused of the bombings.