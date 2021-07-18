Remembering Best of Sukhwinder Singh as the Acclaimed Singer Turns 50

Sukhwinder Singh, one of the most well-known Indian playback singers, turns 50 this Sunday on July 18. He is most likely one of the few musicians who has given us a wide range of melodies,and is one of Bollywood‘s most well-known and internationally recognised singers. Join us in reminiscing about five of our favorite singer’s most memorable moments as he marks his 50th birthday.

1. Chaiyya Chaiyya

Chaiyya Chaiyya’s catchy chorus and mysterious quality continue to enchant us even after 21 years. This is a classic that every 90s child grew up listening to. Sukhwinder’s electrifying voice makes us want to leap onto a train’s top and dance beneath the stars. Not only that, but the song has survived the test of time admirably.

2. Chak De India

This title track is a go-to motivating song for every situation, from working out in the gym to cheering for Team India in the world cup. Sukhwinder’s energizing and passionate voice is a constant motivator for individuals to push themselves further.

4. Pagdi Sambhal Jatta

Pagri Sambhal Jatta from the movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh is an appeal to not let the Pagg fall, both physically and symbolically. Sukhwinder Singh hits the right chord with his evoking and intense performance in this song and will send chills down your spine.

5. Fateh Kar Har Maidaan

When it comes to motivational songs, no one does it better than Sukhwinder Singh. He has sung this lovely song from the film Sanju to perfection. Sukhwinder’s deep voice will give you the confidence to keep going whenever you are on the verge of giving up.

