Remembering Bob Marley on 75th Birth Anniversary with His Most Loved Songs

As is already known worldwide, Bob Marley was a popular musician, singer and songwriter from Jamaica. He was one of the pioneers of reggae music, with elements of rock. At a very young age, he became a global symbol of Jamaican music and culture, which gained popularity during his era.

Beginning his musical career in 1963 with the album The Wailing Wailers, Marley and his band received immediate recognition and attention among the reggae music lovers. Subsequently, several music albums were released by the band and the love of fans kept pouring in.

The musician also had a special connection with India and took inspiration from Lord Shiva. In fact, he also wrote and sung a song Bum Bholenath to pay his tribute to the Lord. His songs are dearly loved even decades after his unprecedented death due to skin cancer. Remembering Marley on his 75th birthday, some of his best songs are given below for a quick reconnect with the legend.

Could you be loved

This 1980-song is one of the most popular songs by Marley. Interestingly the song was composed on an airplane in 1979 when the group was experimenting with tunes on a guitar. The song is played during several sports events.

No woman, No cry

No Woman, No Cry was recorded in 1974 and released in the album Natty Dread. The song was widely believed to have been written by Marley, but one of his friends from Jamaica is said to have contributed too.

Buffalo Soldier

One of Marley's best-known songs, Buffalo Soldier appeared on record in 1983 with the album Confrontation. The track mentions the soldiers who fight wars and relates to their fight for survival at a battlefield.

Sun is Shining

This song, released in 1971, has appeared in multiple albums because of the love it received. It holds the credit for leading reggae fusion to popularity.

Redemption SongRedemption Song is considered as one of Marley's finest works. Some lyrics have been taken from a speech by orator Marcus Garvey entitled The Work That Has Been Done.

Marley ranks as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated sales of more than 75 million records worldwide. In 1977, Marley was diagnosed with acral lentiginous melanoma; he died as a result of the illness in 1981.