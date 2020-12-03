Remembering Dev Anand's Best Solo Songs on His Death Anniversary

December 3, 2020, marks the 9th death anniversary of Bollywood legend Dev Anand. Born Dharamdev Anand in Punjab on September 25, 1923, he was a heartthrob for fans across the country during his days as the reigning king of the silver screen.

The actor was influenced by the remarkable work of Ashok Kumar in films like Achhut Kanya and Kismet. He made his acting debut with Hum Ek Hain in 1946. He went on to create film history with a career spanning 6 decades and iconic films like C.I.D. (1956), Paying Guest (1957), Guide (1965), Jewel Thief (1967), Johnny Mera Naam (1970) among hundreds of other golden hits. He has played the role of actor, director, and producer and been compared to actor Gregory Peck.

His unmatched talent resulted in multiple awards and recognitions including the revered Padma Bhushan (2001) and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2002).

He had the image of the evergreen, romantic hero. When fans think of him, they remember his flirtatious, boyish charm and songs set to the moods and themes of young love. The singer's voice and musician's compositions were brought to life by his vivacious on-screen personality as embodied the lyrics in his signature body language and rhythm. Though he has some great romantic duets, he also shone when he appeared on the screen alone.

In remembrance of this great actor's on-screen persona, here are five of his most memorable solo song performances.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke- 1957

This carefree and youthful song from the film Nau Do Gyarah (1957) and voiced by Kishore Kumar is one of Anand’s most loved songs. His charm and joie de vivre as he drives through roads smooth and rough, encountering life’s various shades is as soulful as music gets.

Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara- 1967

The film Jewel Thief is one of Anand’s most memorable roles and this song a landmark in Bollywood’s music. Anand had his most hits with Kishore Kumar and this song is one of the best performances for both the singer and actor.

Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya- 1961

Film- Hum Dono. Mohammed Rafi’s soul-touching vocals, Jaidev’s composition, and Sahir Ludhianvi’s deep lyrics capped-off with Anand’s nonchalance as he traverses through green pastures (albeit in black and white) is about as good as it gets.

Phoolon Ke Rang Se- 1970

Voiced by Kishore Kumar from the film Prem Pujari, it is a no-nonsense, simplistic romantic melody about love. With the calmest music and subtle singing.

Dil Ka Bhanwar Kahe Pukaar- 1963

The iconic and unforgettable video shot inside Qutub Minar as Dev Anand pursues Nutan while descending down the hundreds of stairs in the film Tere Ghar Ke Samne. Sung by Md. Rafi, the song is a romantic chase between the two flirty characters.