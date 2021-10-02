Remembering Gandhiji on His 152nd Birth Anniversary: 7 Actors Who Have Played Gandhiji On Screen

October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti all over India. Even as we celebrate Bapuji’s 152nd birth anniversary, his philosophy and ideals are still alive. Mahatma Gandhi is fondly remembered for his exemplary life. Time and again Gandhiji has been brought to life through various films.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 7 Movies Featuring Gandhiji as a Character

On the special occasion of Gandhiji Jayanti, let’s take a look at the list of actors who have essayed the role of Gandhi on Screen:

1. Gandhi- Ben Kingsley: The portrayal of Gandhi by this English actor in Richard Attenborough’s 1982 Oscar-winning film Gandhi is considered phenomenal till date. The role fetched Ben the Best Actor Academy Award. John Briley had written the film.

2. Hey Ram- Naseeruddin Shah: The phenomenal actor, Naseeruddin aced Gandhiji’s role, beautifully in this film. This was a historical crime drama (depicting the assassination of Gandhi) directed by Kamal Haasan (2000). Naseeruddin’s perfect Gujarati accent earned immense appreciation.

3. The Making Of The Mahatma- Rajit Kapur: Directed by Shyam Benegal, in this movie Rajit did a fantastic job as Gandhiji. The actor infused life into the character of Mahatma so well that it left an indelible mark in the minds of the audience. Rajit got National Award for his portrayal. The film was a screen adaptation of the book The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma.

4. Sardar- Annu Kapoor: The veteran actor played the part of The Father of the Nation with aplomb. Directed by Ketan Mehta, this National Award-winning film (1993) was on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

5. Gandhi, My Father- Darshan Jariwala: Darshan won the Best Supporting Actor Award for his incredible portrayal of Gandhiji. Feroz Abbas Khan directed this National Award-winning film (2007).

6. Mahatma- Srikanth:Srikanth played Gandhiji in this Telugu movie (2009) directed by Krishna Vamsi. This film revolved around a person who gets transformed after learning about Gandhism. It won 4 Nandi Awards.

7. Nine Hours To Rama- JS Casshyap: In this 1963 British-American neo-noir film Casshyap played Gandhiji. Mark Robinson directed this film. The film traced the 9 hours of Godse’s life before Gandhiji’s assassination.

