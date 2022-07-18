Remembering Ghazal Maestro Mehdi Hassan On His Birth Anniversary: 5 Popular Ghazals For Your Playlist

MEHDI HASSAN BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: The Ghazal maestro, Mehdi Hassan, had a voice that could soothe souls. People found solace in his ghazals. He was, in a true sense, the Shehenshah-e-Ghazal. Not many have been able to live up to the standard of his baritone voice till now. His ghazals have stayed with generations and have inspired many great singers.

Notably, Hassan was born on July 18, 1927, in Luna, Rajasthan. His family moved to Pakistan during the partition. He became a playback and ghazal artist in the Pakistan entertainment industry. He is credited for popularizing ghazals across the globe. The singer has been honoured with numerous awards including Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the Pakistan Government.

On his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at his ghazals that you should add to your playlist.

Gullon Mein Rang Bhare

Gullon Mein Rang Bhare was the song that left everyone mesmerised. He rose to fame with this ghazal. The popular ghazal was penned by the renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Ranjish Hi Sahi

Ranjish Hi Sahi is among the most popular ghazals by Mehdi Hassan. The ghazal was more popularised by Iqbal. It was written by a well-known poet, Ahmed Faraz. The song showcased how one embraces love, even when it comes with pain and agony.

Dil Ki Baat Labon Par Laakar

The beautiful rendition sung by Mehdi Hassan will leave you in awe. It is written by Habib Jalib. The song expresses the true emotions of a person who is in love.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0VTJQtJ6yU

Zindagi Mein Toh Sabhi

The ultimate love anthem, accurately showed the emotions of lovers who stay together till eternity.

Duniya Kisi Kay Pyar Mein Jannat

The ghazal is from Mehdi Hassan’s album Kohinoor, which was launched in the year 2010. The song is originally from Jaag Utha Insaan. Hassan gave his melodious voice to the song back then.

