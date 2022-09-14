Remembering GP Sippy on his Birth Anniversary with his 5 Blockbuster Movies

GP SIPPY BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Born Gopaldas Parmanand Sipahimalani, GP Sippy was a renowned Indian film producer and director in Bollywood, popularly known for his hit movies like Sholay (1975), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Shaan (1980), Saagar (1985), Brahmachari (1968), Raju Ban Gaya Gentlemen (1992) and Patthar Ke Phool (1991), among others. He was born on September 14, 1914. His son Ramesh Sippy is also a filmmaker, just like him.

Remembering GP Sippy on his birthday, let’s take a look at his popular movies:

Brahmachari (1968)

Brahmachari is a GP and Ramesh Sippy production with Sachin Bhowmick as the author and Bhappi Sonie as the director. The movie starred Shammi Kapoor, Rajshree, Pran, Mumtaz, Jagdeep, Sachin, and Asit Sen. The soundtrack was by Shankar Jaikishan. The movie was a financial success and took home numerous awards, including the Filmfare Best Movie Award. Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

The comedy-drama film Seeta Aur Geeta is written by Salim-Javed and directed by Ramesh Sippy. It has music by RD Burman and features Hema Malini, Dharmendra, and Sanjeev Kumar in the key parts. The narrative centres on identical twins played by Hema Malini who are separated at birth and develop diverse personalities as children. They switch places when they eventually cross paths as adults. Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar played the love interests of the two sisters in the film, with Manorama portraying the evil aunt. Sholay (1975)

Sholay, is a 1975 Hindi-language action-adventure film written and directed by Ramesh Sippy and produced by his father, GP Sippy. In order to apprehend the brutal dacoit Gabbar Singh, two criminals named Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) were hired by a retired police officer. The film also starred Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan, as Veeru and Jai’s love interests Basanti and Radha, respectively. Shaan (1980)

Indian Hindi action-thriller Shaan was released in 1980. Directed by Ramesh Sippy an written by Salim-Javed. In the movie, the two brothers pursue the international mafia boss who killed their law enforcement brother. Later, another man who is seeking retribution from the mobster joins them. Saagar (1985)

The movie was produced by GP Sippy and directed by Ramesh Sippy. The movie starred Rishi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, and Dimple Kapadia. It was India’s official submission for the 1985 Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

GP Sippy, who gave the Hindi cinema a new face, died on December 25 in 2007 at the age of 93 in Mumbai.

