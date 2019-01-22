Remembering Heath Ledger: Fans Pay Tribute to Their Favourite Villain - Joker, See Pics

“Never give up on the things in life that make you smile”



Heath Ledger

(April 4, 1979 - January 22, 2008) pic.twitter.com/884Bt2vW3Z — harman. (@woIgang) January 22, 2019

Heath Ledger was the best to ever do it ..... don’t @ me pic.twitter.com/PNr6UdgRky — Shayla Bratton (@shay_brat) January 13, 2019

Pick one: Best performance



Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight

Al Pacino in Scarface

Jack Nicholson in The Shining

Leo DiCaprio in Inception pic.twitter.com/Omo5tSniDt — E (@Bedlam01) January 18, 2019

but I have to say it. And you don't know how much you lost and I'm really sorry and angry for this. And I'm really sad because I will never have the chance to tell you how amazing you are and how much you mean to me. I can't even explain how much I miss you. #HeathLedger pic.twitter.com/4q7HfQx8h7 — Vale (@skylers_lht) January 22, 2019

On the 22nd of January of 2008, we not only lost an outstandig actor but also a beautiful soul. Rest in peace, we love you and you’ll never be forgotten. All of your work is still very present in the film industry and ir our hearts #11yearswithoutHeathLedger pic.twitter.com/7R60I49ffs — best of heath ledger (@badpostheath) January 22, 2019

11 years today without this legend...We will never forget the passion you've had for your roles and the incredible transformation you went trough to play them. I hope your soul has found peace by now! RIP Heath Ledger pic.twitter.com/imZ3rCxwK9 — mia saw la la land 9x times (@justmiaslife) January 22, 2019

11 years ago without #HeathLedger today... sometimes it seems it's been only a few days. #HeathLedger, you're so, so missed and so loved. I love and miss you, always. Always have, always will.



"Truth is, sometimes I miss you so much I can hardly stand it." pic.twitter.com/EPrwB0tBt3 — Mira ♥ (@mira986) January 22, 2019

RIP #HeathLedger #Joker #Legend

No matters who will take the role again it will be not the same as you did!! pic.twitter.com/pOHmYPGTzG — Amit Verma (@_This_Is_Amit_) January 22, 2019