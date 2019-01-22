Remembering Heath Ledger: Fans Pay Tribute to Their Favourite Villain - Joker, See Pics
As the day marks 11 years of Leath Hedger's death anniversary, fans took to social media to share pictures of the actor.
Image courtesy: Twitter
His portrayal as the most loved villain became so popular that he was posthumously awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for portraying the character.
As the day marks 11 years of his death anniversary, fans took to social media to share pictures of the actor. Take a look:
“Never give up on the things in life that make you smile”— harman. (@woIgang) January 22, 2019
Heath Ledger
(April 4, 1979 - January 22, 2008) pic.twitter.com/884Bt2vW3Z
Heath Ledger was the best to ever do it ..... don’t @ me pic.twitter.com/PNr6UdgRky— Shayla Bratton (@shay_brat) January 13, 2019
some of Heath Ledger's artwork pic.twitter.com/FYdpwlymAU— (@justgyllenhaal) January 19, 2019
Pick one: Best performance— E (@Bedlam01) January 18, 2019
Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight
Al Pacino in Scarface
Jack Nicholson in The Shining
Leo DiCaprio in Inception pic.twitter.com/Omo5tSniDt
but I have to say it. And you don't know how much you lost and I'm really sorry and angry for this. And I'm really sad because I will never have the chance to tell you how amazing you are and how much you mean to me. I can't even explain how much I miss you. #HeathLedger pic.twitter.com/4q7HfQx8h7— Vale (@skylers_lht) January 22, 2019
On the 22nd of January of 2008, we not only lost an outstandig actor but also a beautiful soul. Rest in peace, we love you and you’ll never be forgotten. All of your work is still very present in the film industry and ir our hearts #11yearswithoutHeathLedger pic.twitter.com/7R60I49ffs— best of heath ledger (@badpostheath) January 22, 2019
11 years today without this legend...We will never forget the passion you've had for your roles and the incredible transformation you went trough to play them. I hope your soul has found peace by now! RIP Heath Ledger pic.twitter.com/imZ3rCxwK9— mia saw la la land 9x times (@justmiaslife) January 22, 2019
11 years ago without #HeathLedger today... sometimes it seems it's been only a few days. #HeathLedger, you're so, so missed and so loved. I love and miss you, always. Always have, always will.— Mira ♥ (@mira986) January 22, 2019
"Truth is, sometimes I miss you so much I can hardly stand it." pic.twitter.com/EPrwB0tBt3
RIP #HeathLedger #Joker #Legend— Amit Verma (@_This_Is_Amit_) January 22, 2019
No matters who will take the role again it will be not the same as you did!! pic.twitter.com/pOHmYPGTzG
