Remembering Heath Ledger: Fans Pay Tribute to Their Favourite Villain - Joker, See Pics

As the day marks 11 years of Leath Hedger's death anniversary, fans took to social media to share pictures of the actor.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
Remembering Heath Ledger: Fans Pay Tribute to Their Favourite Villain - Joker, See Pics
Image courtesy: Twitter
Known for his iconic stance as the Joker, Heath Ledger died more than a decade ago in 2008. He on the peak of his career when he was found unconscious in his bed by his housekeeper. The Oscar winner was in the middle of filming his acclaimed role in Christopher Nolan's ‘The Dark Knight’. He died of cardiac arrest brought about by combined drug intoxication on January 22, 2008.

His portrayal as the most loved villain became so popular that he was posthumously awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for portraying the character.

As the day marks 11 years of his death anniversary, fans took to social media to share pictures of the actor. Take a look:




























Follow @news18movies for more

