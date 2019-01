Remembering Heath Ledger: Fans Pay Tribute to Their Favourite Villain - Joker, See Pics

“Never give up on the things in life that make you smile”



Heath Ledger

(April 4, 1979 - January 22, 2008) pic.twitter.com/884Bt2vW3Z — harman. (@woIgang) January 22, 2019

Heath Ledger was the best to ever do it ..... don’t @ me pic.twitter.com/PNr6UdgRky — Shayla Bratton (@shay_brat) January 13, 2019

Pick one: Best performance



Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight

Al Pacino in Scarface

Jack Nicholson in The Shining

Leo DiCaprio in Inception pic.twitter.com/Omo5tSniDt — E (@Bedlam01) January 18, 2019

but I have to say it. And you don't know how much you lost and I'm really sorry and angry for this. And I'm really sad because I will never have the chance to tell you how amazing you are and how much you mean to me. I can't even explain how much I miss you. #HeathLedger pic.twitter.com/4q7HfQx8h7 — Vale (@skylers_lht) January 22, 2019

On the 22nd of January of 2008, we not only lost an outstandig actor but also a beautiful soul. Rest in peace, we love you and you’ll never be forgotten. All of your work is still very present in the film industry and ir our hearts #11yearswithoutHeathLedger pic.twitter.com/7R60I49ffs — best of heath ledger (@badpostheath) January 22, 2019

11 years today without this legend...We will never forget the passion you've had for your roles and the incredible transformation you went trough to play them. I hope your soul has found peace by now! RIP Heath Ledger pic.twitter.com/imZ3rCxwK9 — mia saw la la land 9x times (@justmiaslife) January 22, 2019

11 years ago without #HeathLedger today... sometimes it seems it's been only a few days. #HeathLedger, you're so, so missed and so loved. I love and miss you, always. Always have, always will.



"Truth is, sometimes I miss you so much I can hardly stand it." pic.twitter.com/EPrwB0tBt3 — Mira ♥ (@mira986) January 22, 2019

RIP #HeathLedger #Joker #Legend

No matters who will take the role again it will be not the same as you did!! pic.twitter.com/pOHmYPGTzG — Amit Verma (@_This_Is_Amit_) January 22, 2019

Known for his iconic stance as the Joker, Heath Ledger died more than a decade ago in 2008. He on the peak of his career when he was found unconscious in his bed by his housekeeper. The Oscar winner was in the middle of filming his acclaimed role in Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight'. He died of cardiac arrest brought about by combined drug intoxication on January 22, 2008.His portrayal as the most loved villain became so popular that he was posthumously awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for portraying the character.As the day marks 11 years of his death anniversary, fans took to social media to share pictures of the actor.