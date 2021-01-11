Remembering 'Horrors of Capitol Hill', Priyanka Chopra Hopes for Positivity Under Kamala Harris' Leadership

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is every bit proud as Vogue Magazine honoured America’s next Vice President elect, Kamala Harris. The Democrat party Senator from California is the cover girl for Vogue’s February month’s issue. The 38-year-old actor posted the latest magazine cover on her Instagram handle on Sunday and wrote a heartfelt caption dedicated to Harris.

Priyanka also mentioned that Harris’ tenure as Vice President comes right after the US witnessed unprecedented violence at the Capitol Hill building in Washington DC. She mentioned that it is promising that in just ten days, America will be led by a positive example of leadership. Mentioning all the intersections of feminism that the 56-year-old former attorney general of California represents, Priyanka said that the Vice President elect has become an icon for young girls.

The actress mentioned that Harris, being both Indian and Black and a woman, will make young girls believe that they are also represented in the American leadership. Concluding her caption, Priyanka said that coming from India, which has had several female leaders, it is hard to believe that this will be the US’ first. But it surely will not be the last.

Priyanka’s post has garnered over 5,05,852 likes.

In her latest post, the actress shared her cover pictures for the Sunday Times’ Style magazine. Priyanka is seen exuding her chic style in the latest pictures as she wears a JW Anderson, Maison Margiela and Vashi creations in the cover pictures.

Priyanka was last seen in Netflix original movie We Can Be Heroes that released in December 2020. She will next be seen in another Netflix movie, The White Tiger that also stars Rajkumar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Mahesh Manjrekar.

In another Instagram post, Priyanka shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming movie Text for You. The actress wrapped up the shooting for the movie in England. Text For You stars Sam Heughan and Priyanka in lead roles.