Remembering Hrishikesh Mukherjee: Man Who Made Films for Indian Middle Class

Director, editor and writer Hrishikesh Mukherjee changed the landscape of Indian cinema with his movies. Born on September 30, 1922, the great filmmaker passed away 13 years ago, on August 27, 2006. Leaving behind a legacy of movies that will live on forever, the director has a number of classic movies directed by him, including Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, Anupama, Anand, Abhimaan, Guddi, Gol Maal, Majhli Didi, Chaitali, Aashirwad, Bawarchi, Kissi Se Na Kehna, Namak Haraam and Chemmeen to name a few.

Popularly known as Hrishi-da, Mukherjee is named the pioneer of the 'middle cinema' of India.

On his 13th death anniversary, let’s remember the legendary filmmaker by watching some of his best directorials:

Bawarchi

Starring Ashok Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan, Bawarchi is a family-oriented comedy-drama, which explores the highs and lows of living in a joint family. With subtle comedy and beautiful woven scenes, the movie is a funny take on how do mixed joint families used to behave back in time.

Chupke Chupke

A comedy drama with Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore, Chupke Chupke will stay one evergreen movie forever. The story captures a funny incident when a sister-in-law introduces her husband as a driver to his brother-in-law, and finally reveals the truth.

Abhimaan

If you have loved the idea behind the script of A Star Is Born and Aashiqui 2, let’s acknowledge that Hrishikesh Mukherjee weaved a movie around the same idea back in 1973. With Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles, the movie deals with how does a husband encourages his wife to reach heights, and later becomes jealous when she earns more fame than him.

Anand

One of the classic Indian films to be ever made, Anand has an iconic performance by Rajesh Khanna. Dealing with how a person lives, who is suffering last days of cancer, lives his life, Anand has given us some major life lessons.

Gol Maal

While Rohit Shetty’s Golmal might have left you in splits, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Gol Maal is what you really need to see. With Amol Palekar in the lead role, the movie is a screwball comedy with some memorable gags but some terrific dialogues.

