English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Remembering India’s Funny Man Jaspal Bhatti on His 64th Birth Anniversary
Before venturing into TV, Jaspal Bhatti was a cartoonist for The Tribune newspaper in Chandigarh.
Jaspal Bhatti. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
One of the most loved humorists and satirists of the 90s, Jaspal Bhatti was Doordarshan’s poster boy for clean comedy. Known for his iconic shows Ulta Pulta and Flop Show, Bhatti died in a road accident in the wee hours of October 25, 2012, while promoting his film Power Cut, which was scheduled for release the next day.
On his 64th birth anniversary, we remember one of India’s most loved funny men.
-Born on March 3, 1955, in Amritsar, Bhatti graduated from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, as an electrical engineer. In college, he was popular for his street plays. Before venturing into TV, he was a cartoonist for The Tribune newspaper in Chandigarh, where he began working in 1982 and eventually became famous for his column 'Oddly Speaking', which critiqued social evils.
-Counted among India's first stand-up comics, Bhatti’s television outing Flop Show changed TV's TRP game in the 90s. Each episode started with a lengthy skit and wrapped up with a parody. The credits of the show were unique too, where Bhatti poked fun at the world and himself by using credits like 'Misdirected by Jaspal Bhatti', 'Camera Jerks', 'Jarring Music' and 'Over Actors'.
-Flop Show’s actors, which also included Bhatti’s wife Savita and Vivek Shauq, became household names for their poker face acts. Catapulted to fame, Bhatti went on to write and direct two more shows—Full Tension and Thank You Jija Ji.
-He also founded India's first humour club which he called Nonsense Club. Through it, he and his team would perform street plays to highlight social evils.
-Bhatti forayed in movies in 1996 with Punjabi film Mahaul Theek Hai, which parodied the police. He went on to act in several Bollywood films, including Mausam (2011), Fanaa (2006), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003), Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe (2002), Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), Kartoos (1999), Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999) and Jaanam Samjha Karo (1999).
-Bhatti's son Jasraj was driving the car when it rammed into a tree near Punjab’s Shahkot at 2:30am on October 25, 2012. Power Cut’s heroine Surilie Gautam and film’s promoter Navneet Joshi were also in the car at the time.
-They were rushed to a private hospital in Jalandhar where Bhatti, who suffered serious head injuries, was declared brought dead. He was 57. Bhatti is survived by wife Savita, a son and daughter Raabiya.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
On his 64th birth anniversary, we remember one of India’s most loved funny men.
-Born on March 3, 1955, in Amritsar, Bhatti graduated from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, as an electrical engineer. In college, he was popular for his street plays. Before venturing into TV, he was a cartoonist for The Tribune newspaper in Chandigarh, where he began working in 1982 and eventually became famous for his column 'Oddly Speaking', which critiqued social evils.
-Counted among India's first stand-up comics, Bhatti’s television outing Flop Show changed TV's TRP game in the 90s. Each episode started with a lengthy skit and wrapped up with a parody. The credits of the show were unique too, where Bhatti poked fun at the world and himself by using credits like 'Misdirected by Jaspal Bhatti', 'Camera Jerks', 'Jarring Music' and 'Over Actors'.
-Flop Show’s actors, which also included Bhatti’s wife Savita and Vivek Shauq, became household names for their poker face acts. Catapulted to fame, Bhatti went on to write and direct two more shows—Full Tension and Thank You Jija Ji.
View this post on Instagram
remembering JASPAL BHATTI, the master of satire, on his birthday! (3 Mar 1955 - 25 Oct 2012) #JaspalBhatti #VivekShauq #FlopShow #doordarshan @ddnationalofficial #tvserial #tv #indiantv #hindimovies #hindifilms #hindicinema #films #cinema #indiancinema #bollywood #hindisongs #movies #instabollywood #instamelody #vintage #retro
-He also founded India's first humour club which he called Nonsense Club. Through it, he and his team would perform street plays to highlight social evils.
-Bhatti forayed in movies in 1996 with Punjabi film Mahaul Theek Hai, which parodied the police. He went on to act in several Bollywood films, including Mausam (2011), Fanaa (2006), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003), Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe (2002), Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), Kartoos (1999), Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999) and Jaanam Samjha Karo (1999).
-Bhatti's son Jasraj was driving the car when it rammed into a tree near Punjab’s Shahkot at 2:30am on October 25, 2012. Power Cut’s heroine Surilie Gautam and film’s promoter Navneet Joshi were also in the car at the time.
-They were rushed to a private hospital in Jalandhar where Bhatti, who suffered serious head injuries, was declared brought dead. He was 57. Bhatti is survived by wife Savita, a son and daughter Raabiya.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Liverpool Held at Everton to Surrender Top Spot in Premier League
- The Ultimate Recap of 'Game Of Thrones' Season 2, Petition Filed Against Priyanka Chopra in Pakistan
- Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar: I Think Some People Need a Dose of Chyawanprash
- Salman Khan Wants This Actress As His Co-star for Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film
- Identical Posts of 'Newborn Babies' Named After IAF Pilot Abhinandan Went Viral After His Release
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results