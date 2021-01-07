Remembering Irrfan Khan on His 54th Birth Anniversary With Photos Shared by His Family

Sahabzaade Irrfan Ali Khan was born on January 7 to a family of Pathans in Rajasthan. The actor would have turned 54 years old this year. He is best known for his diverse acting skills and the ease with which he pulls off every single role.

Unfortunately, in April 29 2020 he lost his life’s battle to cancer and passed away on April 29 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. When he passed away, The Academy and The Golden Globes paid tributes to him as they lauded his art. The last film in which he acted was Angrezi Medium. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the movie starring him, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madaan was re-released on Disney+ Hotstar.

On actor’s 54th birth anniversary, here is a look at the memories that his son Babil Khan and wife Sutapa Sikdar have shared ever since he passed away:

The photo of his rose studded grave: Sutapa shared a snap of her late husband’s grave with Nobel prize winner Lucie Glück’s poem. With the photo and the caption, she has shared how the cycle of life and death works.

Babil remembers his baba on New Year: In the carousel of photos that Irrfan’s elder son has shared, the first image features him and his father lying on a bed with eyes closed. The monochrome image reflect how carefree the father-son duo would have been in that moment. In the subsequent photo, one can see both of them chilling on a bench at a park.

Throwback family photo: This is one of the rare photos that features Irrfan and Sutapa’s younger son, Ayaan. In the photo, the boy is being hand fed by Irrfan, while his mother watches the gorgeous site. From the snap, it looks like this would perhaps been the time when Ayaan would have been 2-3 years old.

Irrfan and Babil by the lake: It is very well known that Irrfan has always been a man of many talents. In this candid snap, the dotting father can be seen trying his hand at clicking his son’s photo. As seen, the late actor is comfortably lying by the river and his son is seen in a sitting position.

Childhood memories: In the blissful snap, the ace actor is seen holding his infant son. Just by looking at the picture, one can assume how happy and blissful he would have been in that moment. With this photo, Babil has recalled fond memories with his baba wherein they used to sing the same song and have fun.

Aparr from Sutapa Sikdar and Babil, the late actor is also survived by 19-year-old son Ayan Khan.