Remembering Kader Khan on His Birth Anniversary with Most Memorable Comedy Roles

One of the most proficient comic actors Bollywood had was Kader Khan. The late actor essayed his characters with such ease and finesse that it is hard to match. Most of the classics in Bollywood history would remain incomplete without his essential part. Khan etched hearts of fans with his humble yet endearing roles in a career that includes over 200 films. His characters sometimes depicted frustration or had a change of heart or just plain comedy, all of which showcased his brilliant emotional range.

To mark Khan’s birth anniversary today, here’s looking back at a few memorable characters from his films that brought endless smiles to audiences:

Sikka

Khan was Daruka in this 1989 film. The character is unforgettable and Khan etched the audience’s memories with his incredible comic timing. The film also featured Dharmendra, Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. The comic actor also received a Filmfare nomination for the best comedian role.

Baap Numbri Beta Das Numbri

Probably one of the most favourite father-son on-screen pairing in Bollywood. The film was a super blockbuster and Baap Numbri Beta Das Numbri also garnered Khan Filmfare award for the Best Comedian.

Raja Babu

One of the most popular films that brought together another superhit partnership of Govinda- Khan. While most of the film focuses on Govinda’s shenanigans, Khan managed to steal the show by putting up a memorable chemistry with the lead actor. His long rants were definitely one of the highlights in the film.

Coolie No. 1

This one is regarded as one of Khan’s most iconic films. He once again shared screen space with Govinda as well as Shakti Kapoor. Choudhry Hoshiarchand Shikarpuri Bakulwala had a little grey shade but the actor got quirkiness which was known for his aptitude.

Haseena Maan Jayegi

His on-screen presence was again endearing and a delight to watch. He essayed a wealthy man called Amirchand. The film also featured Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Satish Kaushik, Govinda, and Anupam Kher and remains one of the evergreen comedy films of Khan.