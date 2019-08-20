Remembering Khayyam: Listen to These Immortal Compositions by the Late Maestro

Veteran music composer Mohammed Zahur "Khayyam" Hashmi, better known to the world as Khayyam, passed away on August 19, 2019, due to age-related illness. The 92-year-old music maestro has left behind a void that will never be fulfilled in the coming years. Known for his work in movies like Footpath, Phir Subah Hogi, Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, Khayaam gave the Indian cinema some of its best compositions.

While the composer has passed away, his work will speak volumes, even for the years to come. Remembering Khayyam on his death, here are a few hit compositions by the maestro that will live on forever.

Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein (Kabhi Kabhie -1976)

While this was director Yash Chopra’s first collaboration with Khayyam, the composer left no chance to bring Sahir Ludhianvi’s words to life in the movie Kabhi Kabhie (1976). Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who played the role of a poet, was rightly justified by Khyaam through the songs Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein and Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon.

Dil Cheez Kya Hai (Umrao Jaan -1981)

Khayyam’s music from Muzaffar Ali’s debut movie Umrao Jaan speaks all about Khayyam’s work without any description. Actress Rekha, who played the role of a Lucknow courtesan, brought alive the character with Khayyam’s compositions, be it Dil Cheez Kya Hai, In Aankhon Ki Masti Mein or Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Khayaam justified his involvement in the movie by giving outstanding composition.

Dikhayee Diye Yun (Bazaar – 1982)

The song Dikhayee Diye Yun, penned by the 18th century Urdu poet Mir Taqi Mir, was turned into a song for the movie Bazaar. Starring Farooq Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil in the movie, this song, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, was picturised on Supriya Pathak.

Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar Aaja (Noorie – 1979)

Directed by Manmohan Krishna, the 1979 movie Noorie had one of Khayyam’s biggest hits. Actress Poonam Dhillon looked stunning in her Kashmiri costume in the song, which was composed by none other than Khayyam. The song made it to the biggest hit of the year, and also of Khayyam’s life.

Hazaar Rahein Mud Ke Dekhi (Thodi Si Bewafai- 1980)

With Khayyam’s composition, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s voice and Gulzar’s lyrics, the song was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Shabana Azmi. Unfortunately, this was the only film in which Gulzar and Khayyam worked together.

