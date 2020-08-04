Remembering Kishore Kumar: Unforgettable Jewels from India’s Greatest Playback Singer

India’s movie industry is blessed with countless talented playback singers; however, no one is as popular and recognized as Kishore Kumar. Born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4 in Khandwa, he adapted the stage name Kishore Kumar later in life. From romantic numbers to peppy hits, there is absolutely nothing in the field of music which was out and beyond the reach of Kumar.

Apart from wooing the fans of Hindi film industry, Kumar also spun his magic across Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu music. A winner of several awards and accolades, he also has an award, ‘Kishore Kumar Award’ named after him, rewarded by Madhya Pradesh for contributions to Hindi cinema.

On his birth anniversary, here are some of the hit numbers from the singer that will stay forever young:

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si

Kishore Kumar lent his voice to the song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si from the movie Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, which featured him along brothers Anoop Kumar and Ashok Kumar, and his then-future wife Madhubala.

Zindagi Ke Safar Mein

One of the hit numbers from the movie Aap Ki Kasam, the song is a life-long lesson everyone needs to learn. The track was pictured on Rajesh Khanna.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

Kumar had a stronghold over romantic numbers and his voice expressed the emotions perfectly. The song O Mere Dil Ke Chain from the movie Mere Jeevan Saathi is another song picturized on Rajesh Khanna.

Pyar Deewana Hota Hai

There is nothing that can express the feeling of love more perfectly than the song Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai. From the movie Kati Patang, the song explores the depths one goes to for love.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Apart from Khanna, Kumar lent his voice to several other stars of the era, including Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan. The song Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas from the movie Blackmail is another gem from Kumar’s library.

Kishore Da will always be remembered for his unparalleled contribution to Hindi cinema.