Filmmaker Kasinadhuni Viswanath, the recipient of the 2017 Dadasaheb Phalke Award, passed away on Friday in a private hospital. He was 92. As per reports, Viswanath had been ill for a while and was experiencing old age related problems. Around midnight on Thursday, he passed away at the hospital. Viswanath, also referred to as Kalatapasvi, was born in Andhra Pradesh on March 19, 1930.

He was a well-known name not only in Telugu but also in Tamil and Hindi films. His popular movies include Swati Kiranam, Swarna Kamalam and Sruthilayalu. Swarabhishekam, which emphasised the value of music in movies, helped establish himself as an icon. After the demise of the legendary star, his admirers are sharing his rarest pictures on social media.

Actress Sai Pallavi shared his old picture during the shooting of a movie. In the image, K Viswanath is looking at the camera to get a perfect shot of a scene. In the industry, he was known for his storyline and his perfect sequences.

When you surrender yourself to a form of art, Art will make you her own. K. Viswanath Garu is Art itself And I’m blessed to have grown up watching your creations. You will live through them forever Aiya 🙏Thank you🤍 pic.twitter.com/Ol1QRjFDPD — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) February 3, 2023

In another picture, K Visawanath is sitting like a boss on the director’s chair. He is surrounded by other crew members from the production team. This picture was shared by Sri Venkateswara Creations on their Twitter handle.

#KViswanath garu's passing away leaves a colossal void in the Film Industry. Om Shanti 🙏 Wishing his family and friends strength in these difficult times. - Raju, Shirish pic.twitter.com/ltnGiMdkde — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) February 3, 2023

In another photo, K Viswanath is seen posing with star Kamal Haasan. It seems the snap is from his iconic project Sankarabharanam. The stellar performance of Haasan had kickstarted his career in the cine industry.

K.Viswanath garu called it a day. Wish he comes back soon as a filmmaker one more time. Om shanthi 🙏🏾 #KViswanath pic.twitter.com/b43EnMneE9— Kittu Vissapragada ( కిట్టు విస్సాప్రగడ) (@KittuVissaprgda) February 2, 2023

In another photo, the director is posing with actor Chiranjeevi for a movie. It is not known on which project they were collaborating but both seem to be seriously involved in the shooting.

The LegendOne of the Greatest FilmmakersRest In Peace K. Viswanath Gaaru pic.twitter.com/Ju48m2w17K— Michael Scofield (@scofield_999) February 2, 2023

The Sangeet director was initially a sound recordist when he started his career at the Vauhini Studios in Chennai. In 1951, for the Telugu-Tamil movie Pathala Bhairavi, he started working as KV Reddy’s assistant director since he wanted to make movies. The Telugu movie Aatma Gowravam, starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Kanchana and Rajasree, provided him with the chance to make his directorial debut and the rest is history.

Sankarabharam demonstrated his mastery of the craft whereas Siri Siri Muvva demonstrated his comprehension of it. In reality, several of K Viswanath’s movies were decades ahead of their time. Each of K Viswanath’s films connected with the audience because he aggressively examined societal themes and interpersonal interactions. If he talked about Saptapadi’s untouchability, he also brought up the respect that manual labourers in Subhodayam and Swayamkrushi deserved.

