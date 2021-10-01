Remembering Legendary Musician SD Burman on his Birth Anniversary with Iconic Songs

Legendary late musician Sachin Dev Burman, famous with the name SD Burman, made timeless music. Born on October 1 in 1906, he was one of the most versatile and talented musicians of his time. It’s been years that the legendary music composer left us but his music still remains to be the treasure trove of Indian cinema. Be it the very famous Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi or a peppy number such as Mehbooba, Mehbooba, we still love to groove on the songs that he has given music to.

Burman belonged to a royal family in Tripura and began his career with Bengali films. However, he got a Bollywood breakthrough in 1947 after the release of the movie Do Bhai where he gave music to the song Mera Sundar Sapna Beet Gaya. Since then, he continued to gift us the music that is still close to our hearts. No doubt, Burman would be remembered and respected by the generations to come.

Let’s remember him with his 5 iconic songs:

Jaane Vo Kaise Log The Jin Ke

If we are talking about SD Burman’s hits, this song has to be our priority. This one shows one of the best examples of lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi’s words and Burman’s music. It talks about unrequited love.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhDCAmXKBBs

Chhod Do Aanchal

This duet peppy number from the movie Paying Guest doesn’t seem to be the song of a bygone era. It still creates magic when played and you feel like dancing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuMgYRG3vPU

Mere Sapno Ki Rani

Yet another song from Burman’s music diaries is Mere Sapno Ki Rani from the movie Aradhana. This movie gave a major boost to Burman’s career.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Q8mrKJ1Jps

Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hain

This song from the movie Guide can never get old and we still enjoy listening to this. It talks about life and desires.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpLyDTEw3Z4

Tere Mere Milan Ki Ye Raina

A musical masterpiece created by Burman, this song from Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Abhimaan can never be forgotten.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzg07zX0Jd8

It’s a beautiful song and holds a special place in our hearts.

