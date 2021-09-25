Remembering Legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam on First Death Anniversary

S P Balasubrahmanyam’s (SPB) voice ruled over the hearts and minds of listeners not just in India but across the globe for more than half a century. The singer, music composer and actor died due to novel coronavirus on this day last year. His voice made the listeners feel all the emotions that his songs portrayed.

The supremely talented SPB sang in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. In short, he was a national voice. The fact that he received the National Award six times only adds to the calibre he possessed.

With more than 40,000 songs to his name, SPB held a Guinness World Record for singing the greatest number of songs. Not just that, he held another record of singing 21 songs in a day.

Apart from being an exceptional singer, he was a well-known composer as well in Tamil Cinema. Besides singing and music, SPB acted in several films and left his mark on the audience. He entered playback singing on December 15, 1996, with Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. SPB’s mentor was S P Kodandapani. This legendary singer received some of the biggest awards, including Padma Shree and Padma Bhushan, from the Government of India.

The Indian Industry suffered a great loss with the death of this extraordinary talent last year. He fought with Covid-19 before passing away on September 25, 2020. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai where he breathed his last. The reason for his death was lung failure.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here