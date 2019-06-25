Remembering Michael Jackson: Five Bollywood Celebs Inspired by the King of Pop

It’s been decades since Michael Jackson first took the music world by storm with chartbusters like Billie Jean, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, among others. The iconic pop star would not only go to enthrall music lovers across the world but also inspire a generation of entertainers before sending millions into mourning with his untimely death in 2009.

As fans remember Michael Jackson on his death anniversary, here is a look at the Bollywood celebrities who were inspired by the ‘King of Pop’.

Prabhu Deva: Dubbed as the Michael Jackson of India, the influence of King of Pop on Prabhu Deva's energetic dance moves is quite evident in performances like Muqala Muqabala in Humse Hai Muqabala, Go Govinda in Oh My God and Que Sera Sera in Pukar.

Javed Jaffery: He is not only an ace comedian but also a skillful dancer. He was a big fan of Michael Jackson during his initial years. He even got to meet the dancing legend way back in New York at the Bollywood Awards. If you want to witness Jackson’s imprint on Jaffery’s dancing style, look further than songs like Bol Baby Bol Rock N Roll, Dekha TujheTo Dil Gane Laga.

Remo D'souza: Choreographer and film director Remo D'souza was just 14 when he first saw Michael Jackson doing the moonwalk. " I thought how can he move like that? "he once said in an interview.

Hrithik Roshan: Along with being one of best dancers in the Hindi film industry, Hrithik has also been a fan of Michael Jackson since his childhood days. His dance moves in the film Bang Bang are quite similar to MJ's signature poses. The Zindigi na milegyi dobara star met the pop legend while shooting for Anurag Basu's Kites.

Tiger Shroff: Tiger Shroff left everyone amazed with his Michael Jackson-inspired dance performance in debut film Heropanti . The actor also paid a fitting tribute to the King of Pop, terming him as the reason he started dancing.