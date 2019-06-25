Remembering Michael Jackson: Five Evergreen Songs by the King of Pop on 10th Death Anniversary

The King of Pop aka Michael Jackson left for the heavenly abode on June 25, 2009, leaving a void in the world of music and dance. The singer was found dead at his home on North Carolwood Drive in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.

On the 10th death anniversary of the singer and dancer, we remember him through his songs, that left everlasting impact in the world:

1. They Don’t Care About Us: The song was the fifth single from Michael Jackson’s album HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I, released on June 16, 1995. Marked as a protest song, this one remained one of the most controversial pieces Jackson has ever composed. The singer was alleged for using antisemitic lyrics, which led him to issue multiple apologies and re-record the song with altered lyrics.

2. Man In The Mirror: A sparkling, gospel-tinged mantra of self-betterment, the song Man in the Mirror was one of the inspirational songssung by Jackson. Composed by Siedah Garrett and Glen Ballard, the song peaked at number 1 in the United States when released in January 1988. It was the fourth single from his seventh solo album, Bad (1987). It was also nominated for Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

3. Billie Jean: Released on January 2, 1983 as the second single from Jackson’s sixth studio album, Thriller, Billie Jean narrated the tale of a young girl who claimed to be the mother of Jackson’s alleged son.

4. Smooth Criminal: The song was from Jackson’s seventh studio album Bad. The track featured a fast beat with lyrics about a woman who has been attacked in her apartment by a ‘smooth criminal’.

5. Black or White: Released on November 11, 1991, Black or White wasthe first single from Michael Jackson’s eighth studio album, Dangerous. The song ascended from number 35 to number one in three weeks, becoming the fastest chart topper since The Beatles’ Get Back.

