2-min read

Remembering Mrinal Sen: PM, Amitabh Bachchan Pay Tributes to Iconic Filmmaker

Mrinal Sen passed away Sunday morning in Kolkata. Actors, filmmakers and politicians remembered the celebrated filmmaker and his inspirational body of work.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2018, 7:02 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
One of the forerunners of parallel cinema in India, celebrated Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen passed away on Sunday morning. He was 95. Tributes for the Dadasaheb Phalke winner poured in from members of the film fraternity as well as politicians, who reminisced about his body of legendary work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences, thanking Sen for his memorable films.




West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences and tweeted, “Saddened at the passing away of Mrinal Sen. A great loss to the film industry. My condolences to his family.”

Amitabh Bachchan remembered doing his first ever voiceover for Sen's pathbreaking film, Bhuvan Shome, one of the films that heralded a New Wave in Indian cinema.




The last of the triumvirate of legendary directors Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, Sen's demise marks the end of an era in Bengali cinema. Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee termed it a huge loss for Indian cinema.




Former President Pranab Mukherjee called him a creative genius and expressed his condolences.




Filmmakers Onir, Shoojit Sircar, Srijit Mukherji, Sujoy Ghosh and Tigmanshu Dhulia talked about the impact Sen's work have had on them.









