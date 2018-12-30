Remembering Mrinal Sen: PM, Amitabh Bachchan Pay Tributes to Iconic Filmmaker
Mrinal Sen passed away Sunday morning in Kolkata. Actors, filmmakers and politicians remembered the celebrated filmmaker and his inspirational body of work.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences, thanking Sen for his memorable films.
Our country is grateful to Shri Mrinal Sen for giving us some of the most memorable films.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2018
The dexterity and sensitivity with which he made films is noteworthy. His rich work is admired across generations.
Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences and tweeted, “Saddened at the passing away of Mrinal Sen. A great loss to the film industry. My condolences to his family.”
Amitabh Bachchan remembered doing his first ever voiceover for Sen's pathbreaking film, Bhuvan Shome, one of the films that heralded a New Wave in Indian cinema.
T 3043 - Mrinal Sen no more .. a most amiable, distinguished creative cinematic mind , contemporary of Satyajit Ray and Rithik Ghatak.. I did my first ever voice over in his film BHUVAN SHOME .. prayers and condolences 🙏🙏— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2018
The last of the triumvirate of legendary directors Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, Sen's demise marks the end of an era in Bengali cinema. Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee termed it a huge loss for Indian cinema.
At the end of the year receiving news like demise of the legend Mrinal Sen saddens and shocks us. Mrinal jethu gave a new perspective to Indian Cinema.Its a huge loss for all of us.May his soul rest in peace.— Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) December 30, 2018
Former President Pranab Mukherjee called him a creative genius and expressed his condolences.
Deeply saddened at the demise of Shri #MrinalSen.A creative genius, Mrinal Babu's artistic canvas covered the essence of India.His recognition through various national & international awards speak volumes of his work in the field of cinema. My condolences to his family & friends.— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) December 30, 2018
Filmmakers Onir, Shoojit Sircar, Srijit Mukherji, Sujoy Ghosh and Tigmanshu Dhulia talked about the impact Sen's work have had on them.
what an amazing beautiful life span decorated with so many precious films. #MrinalSen will remain forever celebrated in the history of World Cinema , Indian Cinema and Bengali Cinema. pic.twitter.com/YjZuUhJOa0— Onir (@IamOnir) December 30, 2018
A legend has passed away who inspired so many film makers you were one of the reasons I took up film making...goodbye Mrinal Da we salute you— Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) December 30, 2018
